BRIEF-Vocento Q1 operating revenue falls 5.2 pct YoY
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS 4.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 2.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 China's Didi Kuaidi says invested in India's largest ride-hailing app Ola.
* Didi Kuaidi joins existing investors, including Falcon Edge, GIC, Tiger Global Management and SoftBank
* Investment supports Ola's continued expansion in India
* Didi Kuaidi says believes India and China have enormous market potential
* No investment value given
* Ola controls 80 pct of India's taxi-hailing business, completes more than 750,000 rides per day - statement
* Ola recently announced plan to invest $75 mln in new car leasing programme (Reporting by John Ruwitch)
* Q1 EBITDA LOSS 4.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 2.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO