Sept 28 China's Didi Kuaidi says invested in India's largest ride-hailing app Ola.

* Didi Kuaidi joins existing investors, including Falcon Edge, GIC, Tiger Global Management and SoftBank

* Investment supports Ola's continued expansion in India

* Didi Kuaidi says believes India and China have enormous market potential

* No investment value given

* Ola controls 80 pct of India's taxi-hailing business, completes more than 750,000 rides per day - statement

* Ola recently announced plan to invest $75 mln in new car leasing programme (Reporting by John Ruwitch)