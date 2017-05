** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 3.1 pct, while its research arm Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd (SPARC) is down 3.6 pct

** U.S. FDA revokes approval for SPARC's seizure drug, citing manufacturing quality problems at its production site

** SPARC had said it would produce the drug at Sun Pharma's Halol plant, in the western Indian state of Gujarat

** SPARC said the FDA issued a "complete response letter," saying "the compliance status of the manufacturing facility was not acceptable on the date of approval"

** Outcome seen as negative for remediation efforts at its crucial Halol facility since the receipt of form 483 in Sept 2014 - analysts

** May lead to disruptions in maintaining supply commitments and impact the approvals for key drugs in pipeline - analysts