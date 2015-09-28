** Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares rise as much
as 6.5 pct
** Biggest single-day percentage gain since Feb. 12, 2015
** Dr Reddy's says it launched a generic version of
AstraZeneca Plc's heartburn pill Nexium in the United
States on Sept. 25, 2015
** Dr Reddy's launch had been uncertain as the company had
said it would produce the active ingredient used in generic
Nexium at its Srikakulam manufacturing plant, for which the US
FDA had issued it a 'Form 483' a year ago
** Generic Nexium launch signals Dr Reddy's has resolved
issues at its Srikakulam plant to US FDA's satisfaction, an
analyst tracking the company at a domestic broker says
** Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd was the first
company to launch a copy of Nexium in the United States earlier
this year
** Nexium had sales of $5.2 billion in the twelve months to
July 2015, Dr Reddy's said, citing IMS Health
