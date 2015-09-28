** Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares rise as much as 6.5 pct

** Biggest single-day percentage gain since Feb. 12, 2015

** Dr Reddy's says it launched a generic version of AstraZeneca Plc's heartburn pill Nexium in the United States on Sept. 25, 2015

** Dr Reddy's launch had been uncertain as the company had said it would produce the active ingredient used in generic Nexium at its Srikakulam manufacturing plant, for which the US FDA had issued it a 'Form 483' a year ago

** Generic Nexium launch signals Dr Reddy's has resolved issues at its Srikakulam plant to US FDA's satisfaction, an analyst tracking the company at a domestic broker says

** Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd was the first company to launch a copy of Nexium in the United States earlier this year

** Nexium had sales of $5.2 billion in the twelve months to July 2015, Dr Reddy's said, citing IMS Health