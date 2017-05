** Ricoh India is up 10.25 pct

** Stock among top performers on the BSE 500

** Company's revenues will rise by 55-60 pct in two years, news paper Economic Times reports citing interview with company's managing director Manoj Kumar

** The growth rate would be in line with the last four years but will come at a higher base

** The digitization projects from the government and private sector is expected to drive the revenue

** Ricoh is up 212 pct YTD making it the fifth best performer in terms of price so far this year on the BSE 500

