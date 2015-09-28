BRIEF-Indra Q1 EBITDA up 10 pct at 48 million euros YoY
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Xian Longi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says signs strategic agreement on agricultural photovoltaic project in Hebei province, total investment about 800 million yuan ($125.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JxVYSl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)