BRIEF-Indra Q1 EBITDA up 10 pct at 48 million euros YoY
* Q1 EBITDA 48 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 43 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Sept 28 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd
* Says retracts application to securities regulator for its share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jpmkRP
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)