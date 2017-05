** UltraTech Cement shares fall over 3 pct

** Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), a private real estate lobby, decides to stop procurement from UltraTech among other companies in the National Capital Region (NCR)

** CREDAI alleges that companies including UltraTech and Lafarge unilaterally raised cement prices in the last one month

** A spokeswoman for UltraTech Cement was not immediately reachable (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)