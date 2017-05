** Infosys falls 3.2 pct, contributing the most in the NSE index fall of 1 pct, while Wipro is down 1.7 pct

** Rival Accenture forecasts first-quarter revenue below analysts' average estimate, due mainly to a stronger dollar

** Accenture forecast revenue of between $7.70 billion and $7.95 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Guidance is a sentiment negative for Indian IT - Religare

** "The guidance points to slowing growth YoY - this suggests growth challenges for the industry," Citi says (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)