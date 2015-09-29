YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 29 Russia's 2015 oil production is expected to increase slightly from last year to 526 million tonnes, or 10.56 million barrels per day (bpd), deputy minister for natural resources and ecology Denis Khramov said on Tuesday.

That would be up 1 million tonnes from last year but lower than a forecast of 530.5 million tonnes by Russia's Economy Ministry.

