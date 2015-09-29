TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese bulk carrier Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha is set to file for protection from creditors as early as Tuesday after falling victim to the global commodities slump, the Nikkei reported, with the news slamming shares in rival maritime firms.

Trade in Daiichi Chuo shares was halted following the report. An official at the shipper told Reuters that no one was available to comment on the Nikkei report.

Daiichi Chuo, which has had four straight annual losses as Chinese demand for iron ore and coal has dropped, had liabilities of around 108 billion yen ($900 million) as of end-March. It has a market value of just $96 million.

Shares in major Japanese shipping companies tumbled on the news with Nippon Yusen losing 6.5 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines sliding 7.7 percent and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha down 3.7 percent. The falls contributed to a 3.2 percent decline in the Nikkei 225.

Daiichi Chuo plies important trade routes between Australia and Japan, China and India carrying iron ore, coal and grains and its woes come amid widening fallout from the commodities slump across the corporate sector.

Shares in mining and trading company Glencore fell almost 30 percent and closed at a record low on Monday over concerns it is not doing enough to cut its debt to withstand a prolonged fall in global metals prices.

Should Daiichi Chuo file for bankruptcy protection it would be a rare case of listed corporate failure since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to power in 2012 and sought to boost the economy through massive quantitative easing. ($1 = 119.72 yen) (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)