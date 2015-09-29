BRIEF-Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders
Sept 29 Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha says:
* filed for bankruptcy protection with about 120 billion yen ($1.00 billion) in liabilities
* unit Star Bulk Carrier Co filed for bankruptcy protection with 56.9 billion yen in liabilities Further company coverage: ($1 = 119.6700 yen)
* First NBC Bank Holding- on May 11, board of co commenced voluntary bankruptcy case under chapter 11 of title 11 of us code in U.S. bankruptcy court Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r0S8DR) Further company coverage: