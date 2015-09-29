US STOCKS-S&P, Dow slip as banks drag; Nasdaq flat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Sept: Regina Miracle (China)- $243 mln SEHK IPO. MS
** Sept: IMAX China IPO-IMAX.HK (China)- $276 mln SEHK IPO. MS
** Oct: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Oct: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Oct: Coffee Day Enterprises IPO-CODE.BO (India) - $176 mln IPO. Citigroup, Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Edelweiss, Yes Bank
** Oct: Interglobe Aviation IPO-INAI.NS (India) - $400 mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS
** Nov: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand)- $692 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** L&T Info files draft prospectus for $300 mln IPO
** Atlassian opts for a U.S. listing (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE477S14124 TATA MOTORS FIN SOL 76D15-May-17 99.9437 6.8537 3 275 99.9437