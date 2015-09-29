US STOCKS-S&P, Dow slip as banks drag; Nasdaq flat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
** Asia shares skid to 3-1/2-year lows on China anxiety
** MSCI Asia-Pacific Ex Japan index slumps 2.2 percent, touching its lowest levels since June 2012
** Asia faces a protracted 'growth' crisis, not a financial crisis - Citi
** Says global growth much weaker now vs 1990; capital flow structure has changed
** Adds advanced economies are weaker with limited policy space, and an EM-led slowdown weighs on global growth while US-led expansion is unlikely to pull Asia out of its slump
** Combination of commodity deflation, sharp compression in global trade, deep EM currency depreciation and dollarization of EM debt has raised the risks of an EM contagion - Deutsche Bank
** Credit Suisse cuts 'overweight' on Japan, continental Europe citing EM risks
** Demand across emerging markets, a key driver of global growth in recent years, has tumbled; the fear of higher dollar funding costs also worries investors - HSBC
