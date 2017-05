** India VIX jumps 9 pct ahead of RBI policy review

** Fear gauge heads for fifth straight day of gains; inching closer to levels last seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011

** RBI expected to lower rates, while cautioning against inflation

** 45 out of 51 economists surveyed expect 25 bp cut to 7.0 pct - Reuters poll

** Traders say participants have polled in favour of a rate cut but markets are behaving as if there would be none

** Central bank's tone on future rate cuts, SLR, FII debt limit also key

