** NSE Bank index up 1.2 pct, recovering from
intraday fall of as much as 2.6 pct
** HDFC Bank gains 1.6 pct, SBI rises 2
pct while Bank of India up 3.1 pct and Indusind Bank
is 2.7 pct higher
** Bank Nifty out of money put options prices fall by 40 pct
** Index' out of money call options price rise by 20-24 pct;
open interest increases by 4,450 - NSE data
** Options now predict a range of 17,000 to 18,000 for NSE's
banking industry's sub index
** NSE bank index Oct. futures see addition of long
positions, ; adds 500,000 shares in open interest
** Central bank cut interest rates by a bigger-than-expected
50 basis points
** Only one out of 51 economists and analysts polled by
Reuters last week expected a 50 basis point cut while 45
expected the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points
** RBI also allowed for steady increase in foreign
investment limit in government securities
