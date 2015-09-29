** NSE Bank index up 1.2 pct, recovering from intraday fall of as much as 2.6 pct

** HDFC Bank gains 1.6 pct, SBI rises 2 pct while Bank of India up 3.1 pct and Indusind Bank is 2.7 pct higher

** Bank Nifty out of money put options prices fall by 40 pct

** Index' out of money call options price rise by 20-24 pct; open interest increases by 4,450 - NSE data

** Options now predict a range of 17,000 to 18,000 for NSE's banking industry's sub index

** NSE bank index Oct. futures see addition of long positions, ; adds 500,000 shares in open interest

** Central bank cut interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points

** Only one out of 51 economists and analysts polled by Reuters last week expected a 50 basis point cut while 45 expected the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points

** RBI also allowed for steady increase in foreign investment limit in government securities