Sept 29 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest 350 million yuan ($55.01 million) to set up financal firm in Qianhai, Shenzhen

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ODO2XD; bit.ly/1ODNZLA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3621 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)