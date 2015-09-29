China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
Sept 29 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 350 million yuan ($55.01 million) to set up financal firm in Qianhai, Shenzhen
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 30
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ODO2XD; bit.ly/1ODNZLA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3621 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
* Says its unit Woori Edu will sell consulting business for 3.1 billion won