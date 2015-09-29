BRIEF-Provecta IT Q1 net result swings to profit of 4,387 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 4,387 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 65,184 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 4,387 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 65,184 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Alarm bells have started to ring at the increasingly stretched valuations in the high-yield market, leading some investors to believe that the market could be set for a hard fall.