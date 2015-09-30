Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC,
HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA,
DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI
Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML,
MS
** Oct: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln
SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK
IPO. GF, UBS
** Oct: Coffee Day Enterprises IPO-CODE.BO (India) - $176
mln IPO. Citigroup, Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Edelweiss, Yes
Bank
** Oct: Interglobe Aviation IPO-INAI.NS (India) - $400 mln
IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS
** Nov: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand)-
$692 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan
Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Vendor launches Dish India block of $62 mln
** IMAX China IPO-IMAX.HK sets IPO price guidance around
midpoint
** Link Group set for Australia's largest IPO of year
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)