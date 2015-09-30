** The Chinese State Council announces new policies including tax cuts to promote new energy vehicles and small engine passenger vehicles to revive market

** Passenger vehicle sales growth accelerated to 53 pct and 33 pct in 2009/10 from 7 pct YoY in 2008 on tax cuts - Barclays

** Most effective measure is the tax cut; key beneficiaries are Chinese brands and mass-market brand OEMs - Citi

** Geely Automobile jumps 15 pct, Great Wall Motor gains 5 pct, while BYD gains 4 pct

** BAIC Motor up 11 pct and SAIC Motor also rises 4.2 pct

** Citi says Korean brands could be among key beneficiaries with 70 pct of exposure; Kia Motors up 2.1 pct

** Japan's Toyota Motor up 3 pct, Nissan Motor gains 4.8 pct while Honda Motor rises 1.7 pct

** India's Tata Motors which has exposure to China via its unit Jaguar Land Rover also up 0.4 pct

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)