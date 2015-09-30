** The Chinese State Council announces new policies
including tax cuts to promote new energy vehicles and small
engine passenger vehicles to revive market
** Passenger vehicle sales growth accelerated to 53 pct and
33 pct in 2009/10 from 7 pct YoY in 2008 on tax cuts - Barclays
** Most effective measure is the tax cut; key beneficiaries
are Chinese brands and mass-market brand OEMs - Citi
** Geely Automobile jumps 15 pct, Great Wall Motor
gains 5 pct, while BYD gains 4 pct
** BAIC Motor up 11 pct and SAIC Motor
also rises 4.2 pct
** Citi says Korean brands could be among key beneficiaries
with 70 pct of exposure; Kia Motors up 2.1 pct
** Japan's Toyota Motor up 3 pct, Nissan Motor
gains 4.8 pct while Honda Motor rises 1.7 pct
** India's Tata Motors which has exposure to China
via its unit Jaguar Land Rover also up 0.4 pct
