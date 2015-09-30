** FIIs greet RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's surprise of 50 bps cut in interest rates with heavy selling in cash, and shorts in derivatives

** FIIs sold 11.12 bln rupees worth of shares in cash market and 5.2 bln rupees worth of index futures on Tuesday - NSE

** FIIs bought 36.14 bln rupees worth of index options on Sept.29 which analysts attribute to bearish positions in NSE index and NSE Bank index

** Data shows that FIIs are looking to use the rate cut led rise as another opportunity to sell; from a net perspective shorts were added yesterday - analysts

** "There is just too much going on globally for a sustained rise to materialise. Fed, China, Europe, EM, VW, Glencore or something else may keep at tab on bulls," a derivative analyst at a foreign broker told Reuters

** "Stock futures are still net long. Index options suggest FIIs are prepared for any downside surprises," Akshata Deshmukh derivatives strategist at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd said

** Despite all measures by govt. and RBI, India is not as safe and attractive, as it was last year - Traders

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)