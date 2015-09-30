** FIIs greet RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's surprise of 50
bps cut in interest rates with heavy selling in cash, and shorts
in derivatives
** FIIs sold 11.12 bln rupees worth of shares in cash market
and 5.2 bln rupees worth of index futures on Tuesday - NSE
** FIIs bought 36.14 bln rupees worth of index options on
Sept.29 which analysts attribute to bearish positions in NSE
index and NSE Bank index
** Data shows that FIIs are looking to use the rate cut led
rise as another opportunity to sell; from a net perspective
shorts were added yesterday - analysts
** "There is just too much going on globally for a sustained
rise to materialise. Fed, China, Europe, EM, VW, Glencore or
something else may keep at tab on bulls," a derivative analyst
at a foreign broker told Reuters
** "Stock futures are still net long. Index options suggest
FIIs are prepared for any downside surprises," Akshata Deshmukh
derivatives strategist at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd said
** Despite all measures by govt. and RBI, India is not as
safe and attractive, as it was last year - Traders
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)