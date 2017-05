** Aarti Industries gains 4 pct; Motilal Oswal starts coverage with a "buy" rating and a target of 630 rupees

** Vivimed Labs up 3.1 pct after selling certain products for 3.8 bln rupee

** Sun Pharma Advanced Research gains 2.4 pct on value buying for a second day after recent falls on U.S. FDA revoking approval seizure drug over compliance issues

** Glenmark up 0.8 pct on hopes of price hikes in some of the key products

** BSE' sub-index for healthcare stocks up 1.3 pct vs 0.8 pct rise in the benchmark BSE index

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)