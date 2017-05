** Indraprastha Gas jumps 6.3 pct, Gujarat Gas Company up 3 pct,

** India lowers Oct-March gas prices by 18 pct- source

** Prices will be cut to $3.82 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in the second half of this fiscal year on gross heat value basis, the source, who is not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

** City gas distributors' raw material costs would decline and margins will expand - Analysts

** Indraprastha Gas is also weaving acquisitions to boost volumes

