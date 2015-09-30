BRIEF-OTP Bank Q1 profit beats forecast on higher revenue, low risk costs
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
Sept 30 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 3 billion yuan ($472.00 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KKnAI1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
By Hanna Paul May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday, with the Philippines declining for a third time this week on profit-taking, while Indonesia posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks. Asian stocks slipped, tracking Wall Street which was dragged down by a selloff in shares of department stores. Philippine stocks fell as much as 1.1 percent to their lowest in over a week, with real estate stocks declining the most.