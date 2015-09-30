BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
Sept 30 Bank Of Baroda Ltd
* Reduction in base rate by 25 basis points from 9.90% to 9.65% p.a.
* Reduction in base rate and BPLR
* To reduce bench-mark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 25 basis points from 14.15% p.a. To 13.90% p.a.
* Reduction in both rates will be effective from October 05, 2015 * Source text:
Bank of Baroda has informed BSE that the Bank has decided to reduce Base Rate by 25 basis points from 9.90% p.a. to 9.65% p.a. and also to reduce Bench-mark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 25 basis points from 14.15% p.a. to 13.90% p.a. The reduction in both rates will be effective from October 05, 2015. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.