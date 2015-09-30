Sept 30 Bank Of Baroda Ltd

Bank of Baroda has informed BSE that the Bank has decided to reduce Base Rate by 25 basis points from 9.90% p.a. to 9.65% p.a. and also to reduce Bench-mark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 25 basis points from 14.15% p.a. to 13.90% p.a. The reduction in both rates will be effective from October 05, 2015.