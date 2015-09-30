China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
Sept 30 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Oct 8 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LjKN7j
* Says its unit Woori Edu will sell consulting business for 3.1 billion won