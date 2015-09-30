BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
BANGALORE, September 30The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 30100 ICS-201(B22mm) 30600 ICS-102(B22mm) 24500 ICS-103(23mm) 25900 ICS-104(24mm) 29300 ICS-202(26mm) 31900 ICS-105(26mm) 28700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30200 ICS-105(27mm) 32200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29500 ICS-105MMA(27) 31300 ICS-105PHR(28) 32700 ICS-105(28mm) 31700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32500 ICS-105(29mm) 32300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33300 ICS-105(30mm) 32400 ICS-105(31mm) 33300 ICS-106(32mm) 34400 ICS-107(34mm) 44500
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
NEW DELHI, May 12 India's consumer inflation is expected to have eased to a three-month low in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, but with a summer rebound in prospect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates on hold.