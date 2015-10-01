BRIEF-Goa Carbon says operations at Bilaspur plant temporarily shut down from May 5
* Says operations of co's plant in Chattisgarh has been temporarily shut down from May 5
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Oct: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, HSBC, UBS
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** Oct: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Oct: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Oct: Coffee Day Enterprises IPO-CODE.BO (India) - $176 mln IPO. Citigroup, Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Edelweiss, Yes Bank
** Oct: Interglobe Aviation IPO-INAI.NS (India) - $400 mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS
** Oct: Macay Holdings (Philippines) - $200 mln Follow-on offering. CS, Deutsche, HBSC
** Nov: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand)- $692 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** India's AGS Transact IPO-AGST.NS defers $205 mln IPO to 2016
** Shandong Weigao Orthopaedic Device, a spin-off of Hong Kong-listed Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, has refiled for its Hong Kong IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: