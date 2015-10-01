** IDFC to trade ex-IDFC Bank; listed entity will include only the holding company

** IDFC's stock will reflect 53 pct stake in IDFC Bank as compared to 100 pct earlier

** Bank shares likely to be listed by Nov 6

** Fair value for IDFC seen between 100-120 rupees per share and that for the banking arm seen between 70-80 rupees per unit

