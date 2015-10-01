** HCL Tech shares fall as much as 15 pct; steepest single-day fall since Jan 7, 2009

** Co warns revenue growth for Sept-quarter to be tepid due to adverse currency impact and client specific issues

** Says dollar revenue to be hit by 80 basis points due to sharp depreciation of multiple currencies versus the U.S. dollar

** Says differences over program objective in one of its multi-million custom application development projects

** Says HCL Tech is considering reserving up to $20 mln in quarter as a matter of prudence (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)