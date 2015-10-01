** China auto stimulus is being increasingly seen as a balancing force amid VW emission scandal led worries; auto makers gain for second day on China's measures to revive market

** Japan's Toyota Motor up 3.2 pct, Nissan Motor gains 4.8 pct while Honda Motor rises 2.2 pct on 50 pct cut in China automobile acquisition tax

** Credit Suisse upgrades Nissan Motor to "outperform" from "neutral"; raises 2015-16 forecasts for YoY growth in passenger vehicle sales volumes in China to 7.5 and 15 pct respectively

** The Chinese State Council announces new policies including tax cuts to promote new energy vehicles and small engine passenger vehicles to revive market

** Passenger vehicle sales growth accelerated to 53 pct and 33 pct in 2009/10 from 7 pct YoY in 2008 on tax cuts - Barclays

** Korea's Kia Motors gains 1.3 pct after 4.1 pct rise on Wednesday due to substantial China sales and receding concerns over its over capacity

** Stimulus is also positive for auto parts makers. Korea's Hyundai Mobis gains 1.7 pct, Hyundai Wia up 1.2 pct and Mando jumps 4.4 pct

** India's Tata Motors which has exposure to China via its unit Jaguar Land Rover also up 1 pct adding to Wednesday's 3.4 pct rise (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)