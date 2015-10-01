** Investors switch to Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services from HCL Technologies after later's revenue warning

** HCL warns revenue growth for Sept-quarter to be tepid due to adverse currency impact and client specific issues

** Infosys up 2 pct, TCS gains 1 pct while HCL Tech slumps 9.6 pct

** HCL has outperformed TCS and Infosys in last one year; As of Wednesday's close, TCS up 1.2 pct YTD, Infosys up 18 pct while HCL Tech gained 23 pct

** Brokers still expect most Indian IT companies to post good results for Sept-quarter ex-HCL due to seasonal strength and favourable currency moves (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)