** Signs of some stability in official China PMI coupled with govt. quickening growth supportive actions evokes interest in beaten down Asian material stocks

** China Sept. NBS manufacturing PMI 49.8 vs forecast 49.6, Aug 49.7; Non-mfg PMI 53.4, same as Aug

** A private survey by Caixin/Markit focusing on small factories was little changed from August's 47.3

** Improvement in production and new orders lead to slightly better headline PMI - BofA ML

** "We have been overweight on tech given its exposure to the US, but we now wonder with the stabilisation in the official China PMI whether investors should also look at materials where P/B is the lowest of 15 years," Credit Suisse analysts Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik says

** China quickens growth-supportive policy initiatives - cuts purchase tax by 50% for small autos; PBoC lowers minimum down payment ratio to 25% from 30% for first home mortgage

** MSCI International All country Asia ex Japan Materials index up 1.3 pct

** Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific Basic Materials index gains 1.9 pct

** Taiwan's Formosa Chem up 3.1 pct, Korea's POSCO gains 1.5 pct, Korea Zinc rises 2.9 pct and India's UltraTech Cement advances 3.2 pct