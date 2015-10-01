BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Dishman Pharma up 12 pct on NSE
** Stock trades at 19.3x of last twelve months earnings
vs larger peers like Sun Pharma's 55 times, Lupin's 40 times
** Dishman's shares have more than doubled in last 3 months compared to NSE index 5 pct fall in the same period
** Gets licence agreement to manufacture API for tuberculosis drug Sirturo (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
