** Dishman Pharma up 12 pct on NSE

** Stock trades at 19.3x of last twelve months earnings

vs larger peers like Sun Pharma's 55 times, Lupin's 40 times

** Dishman's shares have more than doubled in last 3 months compared to NSE index 5 pct fall in the same period

** Gets licence agreement to manufacture API for tuberculosis drug Sirturo