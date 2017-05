** Citi upgrades Larsen & Toubro to "buy" from neutral"

** Says negative news flow more than priced in

** Adds stock has fallen nearly 20 pct in just three months and now trades below its historical mean

** Looking to dilute, divest, deemphasize on subsidiaries to improve ROEs

** L&T to sell assets, dilute stake in non-core businesses - chairman

** L&T outsourcing unit files IPO papers

** Traders also expect defence related orders soon

** Stock nearly oversold on daily and weekly charts as per bollinger bands and 14-day RSI