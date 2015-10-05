** Jefferies downgrades India's Maruti Suzuki to
"underperform" from "buy"
** Says strong outlook is in the price and stock is trading
at all-time high multiples
** "The stock trades at peak multiples when profitability
is also at peak," analysts Govindarajan Chellappa and Apurva
Kumar say
** Adds company is stepping out of areas of core competence
- focusing on larger cars, outsourcing manufacturing but raising
investment in R&D, land and parallel distribution - with risks
associated
** Shares trade at 21.83x of 1 year forward earnings
compared to 18.6x of rivals
** Stock has 44 buy, 5 hold and nil sell ratings
