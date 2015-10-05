** Jefferies downgrades India's Maruti Suzuki to "underperform" from "buy"

** Says strong outlook is in the price and stock is trading at all-time high multiples

** "The stock trades at peak multiples when profitability is also at peak," analysts Govindarajan Chellappa and Apurva Kumar say

** Adds company is stepping out of areas of core competence - focusing on larger cars, outsourcing manufacturing but raising investment in R&D, land and parallel distribution - with risks associated

** Shares trade at 21.83x of 1 year forward earnings compared to 18.6x of rivals

** Stock has 44 buy, 5 hold and nil sell ratings

