BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh sees 2017/18 oil production at 14.7 Mln T - exec
May 11 ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
- Source link: (bit.ly/1Nff8V0)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 11 ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
NEW DELHI, May 11 Twenty-three people were killed and 30 injured in India when a wall collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding, police said on Thursday.