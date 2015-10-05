** Power Finance Corp gains 4 pct, Rural Electrification Corp up 3.6 pct

** Oriental Bank up 3.4 pct, Dena Bank gains 1.5 pct while Andhra Bank rises 2.6 pct

** Bank of India gains 2.6 pct, Canara Bank up 2.1 pct and Syndicate advances 2.6 pct

** State governments may take over the entire debt of power distribution companies - media reports (bit.ly/1Ld2lju)

** India's panel of ministers is meeting on Wednesday to consider the proposal, media reports add citing sources

** Financial restructuring may lead to upgrade of loans to standard category - Analysts

** State government guarantee may also reduce the risk weightage of the loans, analysts add (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)