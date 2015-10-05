BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh sees 2017/18 oil production at 14.7 Mln T - exec
May 11 ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
** Power Finance Corp gains 4 pct, Rural Electrification Corp up 3.6 pct
** Oriental Bank up 3.4 pct, Dena Bank gains 1.5 pct while Andhra Bank rises 2.6 pct
** Bank of India gains 2.6 pct, Canara Bank up 2.1 pct and Syndicate advances 2.6 pct
** State governments may take over the entire debt of power distribution companies - media reports (bit.ly/1Ld2lju)
** India's panel of ministers is meeting on Wednesday to consider the proposal, media reports add citing sources
** Financial restructuring may lead to upgrade of loans to standard category - Analysts
** State government guarantee may also reduce the risk weightage of the loans, analysts add (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 11 Twenty-three people were killed and 30 injured in India when a wall collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding, police said on Thursday.