** Volkswagen 1-year CDS spread jumps nearly 6x from mid-Sept. raising default concerns - Analysts

(bit.ly/1Ld4P1B)

** Europe's biggest carmaker faces the worst business crisis in its 78-year history after it admitted cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, with 11 million vehicles affected worldwide

** New chairman sees emissions scandal as threat to VW's viability - paper

** VW hits 4-yr low as diesel emissions fallout spreads to France

** Korea's Hyundai Mobis falls 1.5 pct, Hyundai Wia down 2.7% and Mando is 1.1% lower

** India's Motherson Sumi falls 1.7%

** Japan based VW part suppliers have meagre exposure but include IHI Corp, NSK NTN Corp, Jtekt Corp and Tsubakimoto Chain

** Volkswagen to hold extraordinary board meeting on Wed-sources (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)