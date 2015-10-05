** Tata Motors shares rise as much as 8.42 pct; biggest single-day percentage gain since Sept. 10, 2013

** China's auto stimulus, Ferrari's likely listing, Jefferies downgrade of rival Maruti and sparks relative value trade

** Tata Motors trades at nearly 3x on EV/EBITDA compared to 12x of Maruti - Eikon data

** Stock recorded losses in each of past 7 months till Sept.

** Company's Sept. MHCV sales also beat estimates while unit Jaguar Land Rover U.S. Sept sales rose 61 pct

** Also, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Tata Motors in talks to form a partnership: Economic Times

