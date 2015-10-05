France's Assystem makes offer for 5 pct in New Areva NP company
PARIS, May 11 French engineering services group Assystem has made an offer for a 5 percent stake in the new Areva NP reactor unit being formed from the broader restructuring of Areva.
** Xchanging surges 55 pct in strong volumes & on track for sharpest intra-day move ever
** Outsourcing co says in talks over two separate all-cash takeover bids from larger rival Capita and U.S. buyout firm Apollo Global Management ]
** Apollo makes 170p/shr proposal, while Capita's fourth & final offer stands at 160p/shr
** Shares in Xchanging surge past 170p-mark to high of 171.25 pence within first hr of trade
** Shares in co, which runs back-office activities such as invoice processing and insurance claims settlement, down c.29 pct YTD vs marginal fall in broader FTSE support services index
** FTSE 100 constituent Capita up 1 pct on Monday; co says separately that Xchanging's board had confirmed it would be willing to recommend Capita's final offer
** Nearly 28 times of full day's avg volume traded through on Xchanging in less than an hour (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BEIJING, May 11 Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula with South Korea's new liberal President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, state television said, as Moon set about addressing a raft of problems posed by the North's defiance.