BRIEF-Prakash Industries says reduction of debt
* Says reduction of company's debt by around INR 670 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 5 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
* Says to cut retail prime lending rate by 25 basis points, with effect from Oct. 6
* HDFC says effective home loan rates for new customers would be 9.65 percent and for women will be 5 basis points lower at 9.60 percent Further company coverage:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction