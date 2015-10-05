BRIEF-Aegon Q1 underlying earnings before tax up at 488 million euros
* Q1 UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 488 MILLION ($530.21 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 462 MILLION YEAR AGO
