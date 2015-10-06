** Jefferies initiates on Ambuja Cements, Dalmia Bharat and UltraTech Cement with "buy" ratings and ACC at "hold"

** Says the cement industry in India is nearing an upcycle based on increased infrastructure spending by the government

** Adds north-east India will likely be a key beneficiary of this higher government spending

** "We expect consolidation activity to gather pace as companies try to achieve critical mass for higher profitability and this should rerate the asset valuation for the sector," analyst Swagato Sourya Ghosh says (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)