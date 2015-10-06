BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
** Credit Suisse upgrades Coal India and NTPC to "outperform" from "neutral"
** Likely state electricity board (SEB) problem resolution to remove a big overhang; valuations now attractive, analysts Neelkanth Mishra, Ravi Shankar and Prateek Singh say
** Receding risk of contagion from SEBs credit worthiness will help NTPC, analysts Lokesh Garg and Vaibhav Jain say
** State governments may take over the entire debt of power distribution companies - media reports (bit.ly/1Ld2lju)
** India's panel of ministers is meeting on Wednesday to consider the proposal, media reports add citing sources
** Financial restructuring may lead to upgrade of loans to standard category - Analysts
** State government guarantee may also reduce the risk weightage of the loans, analysts add (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees