** Credit Suisse upgrades Coal India and NTPC to "outperform" from "neutral"

** Likely state electricity board (SEB) problem resolution to remove a big overhang; valuations now attractive, analysts Neelkanth Mishra, Ravi Shankar and Prateek Singh say

** Receding risk of contagion from SEBs credit worthiness will help NTPC, analysts Lokesh Garg and Vaibhav Jain say

** State governments may take over the entire debt of power distribution companies - media reports (bit.ly/1Ld2lju)

** India's panel of ministers is meeting on Wednesday to consider the proposal, media reports add citing sources

** Financial restructuring may lead to upgrade of loans to standard category - Analysts

** State government guarantee may also reduce the risk weightage of the loans, analysts add