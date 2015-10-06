** Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) down 2 pct

** India cbank initiates corrective action on the lender, without details

** IOB shares have slumped 41.3 pct so far this year, under-performing a 6.1 pct fall in the NSE bank sub-index

** Deepak Tewary, analyst at SPA securities, says RBI order is likely "precautionary" and intended to help improve IOB's performance

** Adds IOB's return on assets was below RBI's threshold of 0.25 pct for the three out of last four quarters, and may have triggered the action

