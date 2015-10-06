** Wockhardt jumps as much as 4 pct to 1,598 rupees, the highest value since Aug. 21

** The UK's health regulator Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) inspected Wockhardt's L-1 Chikalthana drug manufacturing plant and "there were no critical observations," the company said in a statement on Monday

** The MHRA withdrew the Chikalthana plant's quality certificate two years ago, citing quality control lapses

** Imports from the plant have been banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since Nov. 2013 (RM:zeba.siddiqui.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)