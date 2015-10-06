BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* At March 31, 2017, our book value had increased by 3.5% since yearend 2016 to $178,073 per class a equivalent share