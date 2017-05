** Nomura starts coverage on Inox Wind at "buy" with a target of 497 rupees per share

** Says company is well placed with India's renewable sector at an inflection point owing to reinstated incentives for the sector and the govt's push for 75 GW of wind capacity by 2022

** Nomura estimates company's FY15-18 revenue/EBITDA CAGR at 34 pct and 37 pct respectively

** Adds company will have positive free cash flows by FY16