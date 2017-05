** Muthoot Finance jumps 8 pct; heads towards its biggest single day gain since Jan 2015

** Stock is top gainer among BSE largecaps

** Motilal Oswal starts at "buy" with a target of 234 rupees per share

** Says gold loan penetration levels remain low and addressable market very large; niche expertise and single product focus will be the growth enablers

** Adds current valuations of 6.9x FY17 P/E and 1x FY17 BV are attractive