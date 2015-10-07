** Thomson Reuters APAC Oil & Gas index up 3.5 pct; its sixth consecutive session of gains ** Oil related services, equipment index gains 4.4 pct to its fourth straight day of gains ** Crude oil futures rose further after breaking out of a month-long trading range on a forecast suggesting a global glut in supply may be easing ** Brent is up nearly 10 pct over the last four sessions amid U.S. cutting output forecasts and other big producers signalling joint action to support the market ** Oil fund options draw bullish bets ** PetroChina jumps 7.1 pct, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. gains 5 pct, CNOOC rises 9 pct while Kunlun Energy advances 5.4 pct ** Japan's Inpex Corp up 5.6 pct, Thailand's PTT Pcl gains 3.2 pct and Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical advances 1 pct ** Australia's Santos jumps 12 pct and Woodside Petroleum is 5.1 pct higher ** India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2.7 pct, while Cairn India rises 4.7 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)